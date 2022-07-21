Backstage News On Edge’s Return To WWE Television

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been off television for a few weeks after The Judgment Day turned on him and dispelled him from the group as their leader.
Edge is expected to return on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air from Madison Square Garden and be the go-home show before SummerSlam 2022.
Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live has revealed the company has prepared Rated-R Superstar merchandise for Edge’s return and he will be reverting to this gimmick. Alvarez noted that Edge will likely be returning as a face rather than a heel.
