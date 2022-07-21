WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On Edge’s Return To WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been off television for a few weeks after The Judgment Day turned on him and dispelled him from the group as their leader.

Edge is expected to return on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air from Madison Square Garden and be the go-home show before SummerSlam 2022.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live has revealed the company has prepared Rated-R Superstar merchandise for Edge’s return and he will be reverting to this gimmick. Alvarez noted that Edge will likely be returning as a face rather than a heel.

