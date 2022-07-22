Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Involved In A Car Accident

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) revealed in an Instagram story that he was involved in a car accident when his truck and boat were rear-ended. Fortunately, the wrestler came out of the accident unscathed. Check out what he posted below:
"Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed”
Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/s09EgFbrEv— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 21, 2022
