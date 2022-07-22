WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Involved In A Car Accident

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) revealed in an Instagram story that he was involved in a car accident when his truck and boat were rear-ended. Fortunately, the wrestler came out of the accident unscathed. Check out what he posted below:

"Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed”

