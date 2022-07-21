WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Was Asked Not To Throw Middle Fingers On TV Anymore During Attitude Era

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 21, 2022

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed that Vince McMahon himself once asked him not to throw middle fingers on television.

“It just turns out that the timing was right when I did it. And they asked me not to do it, but I said, ‘No, I’m gonna do it.’ They wanted me to come up with a whole different hand signal. Vince did, specifically, because Diamond Dallas Page was giving the diamond [hand signal], right? And everybody would go like that [hands raised] with it.”

“He goes, ‘Can you come up with a different signal that everybody else can do?’ I looked him dead in the eyes and said, ‘No.’ And I kept flying the middle fingers and we kept climbing up, we started whipping their [WCW’s] a** in the ratings, and we had a hell of a crew, and one thing led to another. It’s nice to see a picture of you and Buddy Rogers. He truly was one of the great ones.”

Eric Bischoff Explains Why "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Main Eventing WrestleMania Didn't Take Anyone's Spot

During the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin main eventing WrestleMania 38 night one. [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 29, 2022 06:23AM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #stone cold #wwe #vince mcmahon

