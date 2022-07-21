The Rock Addresses His Daughter’s WWE Ring Name

As previously reported Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, will be working under the ring name Ava Raine, and recently made her debut at NXT 2.0 Live events. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Rock spoke about Simone's new ring name:

“She went out there on the microphone, you’ve gotta be poised when you go out there. She has a cool wrestling name, it’s Ava Raine.

“It’s probably a mix,” he explained, referring to Simone’s new moniker. “What she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called, ultimately what the powers that be want her to be called too, as well. It’s really cool.”