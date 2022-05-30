The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Responds To Criticism Of Her New WWE Ring Name

As previously reported, The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson has received a new ring name and will be going by "Ava Raine" in WWE NXT. Twitter user Louis Dangoor criticized the name as "nonsensical" which Simone responded to:

Louis Dangoor: "Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing. Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical. Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous."

Johnson's response:

"thanks louis, very encouraging.

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.

a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family

i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway"