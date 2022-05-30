WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Responds To Criticism Of Her New WWE Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Responds To Criticism Of Her New WWE Ring Name

As previously reported, The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson has received a new ring name and will be going by "Ava Raine" in WWE NXT. Twitter user Louis Dangoor criticized the name as "nonsensical" which Simone responded to:

Louis Dangoor: "Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing. Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical. Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous."

Johnson's response: 

"thanks louis, very encouraging. 

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.

a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 

i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway"


