The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Receives New WWE Ring Name

Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE legend The Rock has a new ring name. She will now be known as Ava Raine when she gets called up to the WWE NXT. WWE has been in the process of late not letting wrestlers use any parts of their real name or their independent wrestling names on television.
Simone has been training at the Performance Center since signing with the company back in February 2020.
May 29, 2022
