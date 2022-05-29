WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Receives New WWE Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE legend The Rock has a new ring name. She will now be known as Ava Raine when she gets called up to the WWE NXT. WWE has been in the process of late not letting wrestlers use any parts of their real name or their independent wrestling names on television.

Simone has been training at the Performance Center since signing with the company back in February 2020.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 29, 2022 10:44AM


Tags: #wwe #simone johnson #the rock

