Seth Rollins Doesn't Believe The Shield Will Reunite Until They Get Inducted In The WWE Hall Of Fame

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked if he ever envisions a reunion of The Sheild to which Rollins said he doesn't believe there will be any time soon given the fact himself, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose are top singles stars. Moxley is also signed with All Elite Wrestling which right now would prevent a reunion:

"I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don't think you're ever going to see the three of us team up ever again. It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point. We needed each other back then, and now none of us need the other one. We’re at a point where we're all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other's molds, I just don't see it ever happening again. I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together. The next time you see us together, it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."