Seth Rollins Apologizes For Being "Very Harsh" With Fans At His Academy

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has apologized for an incident at his Black and Brave Wrestling academy. The former WWE Champion noted he was "very harsh" with a number of fans who were there to meet him while he was in the middle of a workout. Check out his apology below:

“Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There’s no excuse for that.

“If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I’d love to apologize in person. That open invite is all inclusive too! Feel free to pop by the school. If I happen to be here, please just be conscious of what’s going on around you! Don’t be deterred if I’m teaching a class or deep in the sweat game. It may take a few extra minutes, but I promise I’m down to take a pic or have a quick chat.”