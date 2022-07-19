Daniel Cormier Reveals He's In Talks With WWE, "It's Something I Really Want To Do"

Daniel Cormier was recently a guest with Monster Energy on Twitter Spaces, where he revealed that WWE has contacted him about working out a deal.

“I actually talked to them quite a bit. I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I’ve got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]. So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the ‘NXT’ Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something that I really do want to do.”