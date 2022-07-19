WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Daniel Cormier Reveals He's In Talks With WWE, "It's Something I Really Want To Do"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 19, 2022

Daniel Cormier Reveals He's In Talks With WWE, "It's Something I Really Want To Do"

Daniel Cormier was recently a guest with Monster Energy on Twitter Spaces, where he revealed that WWE has contacted him about working out a deal.

“I actually talked to them quite a bit. I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I’ve got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]. So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the ‘NXT’ Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something that I really do want to do.”

 


Tags: #wwe #daniel cormier

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77514/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π