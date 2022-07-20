WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Listed With TV-14 Rating

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2022

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Listed With TV-14 Rating

WWE SummerSlam 2022 has been listed with a TV-14 rating on Peacock.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed the news and he also reported last week that a memo was sent out within USA Network last Thursday about Monday Night RAW switching from PG to TV-14. 

Despite the memo, nothing has been "finalized" concerning a perminant rating change for the flagship broadcast.

Read more WWE news:

Riddle Hopes Randy Orton Will Be Back "Sooner Than Later"

We recently reported Randy Orton could be out of action for the remainder of 2022 due to this injury. During an interview with ProSieben MAX [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 20, 2022 01:58PM

 

Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77530/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π