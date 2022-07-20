WWE SummerSlam 2022 Listed With TV-14 Rating

WWE SummerSlam 2022 has been listed with a TV-14 rating on Peacock.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed the news and he also reported last week that a memo was sent out within USA Network last Thursday about Monday Night RAW switching from PG to TV-14.

Despite the memo, nothing has been "finalized" concerning a perminant rating change for the flagship broadcast.

