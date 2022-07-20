Riddle Hopes Randy Orton Will Be Back "Sooner Than Later"

We recently reported Randy Orton could be out of action for the remainder of 2022 due to this injury. During an interview with ProSieben MAXX, Riddle noted that Orton is still recovering but hopes he will be back soon:

“Randy is still recovering from his injuries, and hopefully, he’ll be back sooner than later. You know I can’t give more of an update because I’m not a doctor, and I don’t have one. I know Randy’s in high spirits for sure, and he’s doing well.”

Orton has been reportedly dealing with a back injury.

WNS wishes Orton well.

Read more WWE news: