Logan Paul vs. The Miz Announced for WWE SummerSlam 2022

It has been confirmed that the 2022 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will feature a match between Logan Paul and The Miz.
"Right now, my sole motivation is to prove you wrong and beat the hell out of your at #SummerSlam. I'll be back next week on #WWERaw at @TheGarden and I'll host my own version of #MizTV ... let's call it IMPAULSIVE TV!"@LoganPaul @mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Lb50LAWtOX— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
.@LoganPaul has one thing on his mind and that's beating @mikethemiz at #SummerSlam. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RlY64BZJrc— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
"You want @mikethemiz vs. @LoganPaul at #SummerSlam? I ACCEPT!!!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/e5DglSAWWi— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
.@mikethemiz and @NXTCiampa welcome @LoganPaul back to #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/z4G5IfuVZH— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
BREAKING: @LoganPaul will compete inside a @WWE ring one-on-one against @mikethemiz at #SummerSlam!— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
🎟 https://t.co/ZGDWO8xrzu pic.twitter.com/QrlEKusS1G
