WWE Monday Night RAW Ongoing Live Results (July 18, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

"The Big-Time Becs Express" Addresses the WWE Universe

Becs makes her way out wearing a more revealing, and new, look. She still gets more of a pop from the crowd than boos; the piped-in, or digital audience, boo her every chance possible despite the crowd not doing the same. Becs talks about the little train that could and compares it to her, stating that we can "all get off at appreciation station when I become your next Raw Women's Champion!" She then states she's just been informed by officials that the winner of the championship match that's about to take place tonight will face Lynch at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's Championship. "Yes, yes, yes, the Big-Time Becs Express could, can, and will be your new Raw Women's Champion!" Speaking of, out comes Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in an effort to make me type that phrase often.

Belair points out Lynch had to cause Belair to get counted out in order to lose a match. The crowd interrupts her with a loud EST chance for a moment. Belair tells us this is "not the Becky Lynch WrestleMania comeback story! NO, see, this is the Bianca Belair comeback story from last year's SummerSlam. Because losing that tile to you in 26 seconds was one of the lowest moments of my career...but every since that moment, I vowed to myself that I was going to look at every single opportunity as a chance to redeem to reputation." She points out that now, a year later, she's done just that. "And after I whoop and beat Carmella tonight, oh, I'm gonna rewrite the last chapter in my come back story and kick your little caboose right back to Ireland. Choo choo!" Carmella comes out, stating Belair is overlooking Carmella "because I'm a bad-ass with a great ass."

Carmella gets in the ring with the other two superstars and takes verbal jabs at both. "Tonight if you just so happen to get count out again, not only will Mella be money...she'll be your new Raw Women's Champion!" The crowd boos and Belair gets on the mic. She starts to remind us that she's the tough-est, the great-est, and gets attacked by Lynch from behind! Lynch and Carmella double team Belair. Lynch hits the Manhandle Slam on Belair and Jimmy Smith on commentary yells for the match to start. We watch Belair roll in pain as we head to our first break of the night!

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair(c) vs Carmella

We return from break as a ref checks in with the champ. Belair state she's okay to fight, so the bell's called for and we're off! Belair's sporting new ring-wear, with the most specific change being that she went from pants to shorts. Becky Lynch joins Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton on commentary for the match. Carmella and Belair scuffle and the champ takes an early control. After much ado about nothing, Belair attempts to hit a KOD on the outside of the ring. Carmella wisely grabs the nearby turnbuckles and ropes and pulls Belair back into the ring post. Carmella hits a Superkick to the champ outside the ring, and Belair is down at the timekeeper's area! Graves raises his voice and yells support for Carmella and while Lynch is talking, he still yells "shut up, Saxton!" Carmella tries repeatedly to get Belair counted out. The champ is down by the steps and begins to move at seven, throwing her body into the ring at eight. We head to break with the challenger taking the upper hand. After a break, we return and are informed Carmella's maintained control throughout the body and attempts to use working holds to wear down Belair. Belair starts a rally with a beautiful driver. Belair uses a few grapples to quickly set up Carmella for a KOD! Belair covers and picks up the win!

Your Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair!

The KO Show, featuring Riddle

Kevin Owens makes his way out to a nice pop before the digital boos are turned up. We're told it's time for another episode of the KO Show, and "the original bro" Riddle is tonight's guest. We head to break. When we return, KO announces the return of the KO Show. He says he knows people have been wondering where he's been, and he'll address it, but first he needs to call out his guest. Riddle comes out as we're reminded that he'll face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam next weekend. Riddle comes out, mic's up, and speaks. "Bro! I just wanted to say thanks for having me on the show but you know hwy I"m here, you promised me a Mountain Dew Baja Blast so where is it?" KO denies any knowledge of that and they both sit. KO states he's not been around, but he knows Riddle's in his "own little world" and may not have noticed. Owens admits he's nearly driven himself crazy trying to convince everyone that Ezekiel and Elias are the same person. So Owens took a step back and went on a nature retreat.

Owens goes on a rant about needing to relax and makes a veiled 420 joke that has Riddle trying not to laugh. Owens gets to his point, though, and the reason why he called out Riddle. It's Riddle's match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Owens reminds Riddle that Seth used to be KO's best friend, but Rollins betrayed him. He compares it to Riddle losing his best friend Randy Orton. Mild boos. "Everybody needs some backup, especially here in the WWE and I realized the answer is right here in front of me. Riddle, bro, RK-Bro is good but 'Bro-KO' could be great."

The crowd begins to chant and Riddle tells everyone not to get ahead of themselves. "Kev. If I'm being honest bro, you're the biggest liar I know, dude." Owens, for the umpteenth time in his career, vows that if he's given a chance he can prove he's trustworthy. He points out Riddle became besties with the biggest snake in the business, Randy Orton. Riddle angrily snaps at KO that if he'd known KO had invited him out here to talk crap about Randy, he'd have just brought the fists. Rollins music starts to play and Riddle stares up the aisle but nothing happens. He looks behind him and around then accuses Owens of it. Owens denies, and again Rollin's music plays. Again, Riddle looks up the aisle. Seth Rollins attacks Riddle from behind, dropping the original bro. Rollins lines up Riddle for the Stomp and executes to boos. Rollins taunts the downed Riddle by laughing over him.

Backstage Interview: Seth Rollins; Ezekiel Speaks

Seth Rollins, who will face Riddle at SummerSlam, is asked by Kevin why he's been targeting Riddle. That was apparently a hard concept for the poor interviewer to understand. Rollins starts to babble on until Ezekiel shows up. Zeke needs to speak to Rollins, and he's angry that Rollins hit the Stomp on Riddle with no concern for Riddle's health. Rollins yells he'll stomp whomever he wants and the two angrily end the segment hinting at a match.

Pre-Match Promo: The Judgment Day

Damian Priest and Finn Bálor stand side by side in the ring and Priest gets on the mic. In a slight nod to their indie days, Priest demands the crowd stand "for a prince and for a punisher." He insists that tonight, Dominik Mysterio will join the Judgment Day, for real this time. Priest asks us to remember what happened the last time a WWE Legend interfered with the Judgment Day and demands they roll that beautiful bean footage. We get clips of Edge being attacked right after Bálor joined the Judgment Day ranks. He's interrupted by the Mysterios as they make their entrance.

Singles Match: Rey Mysterio w/ Dominik vs Damian Priest w/ Finn Bálor

The lights go purple, the distorted chords hit and out come Bálor and Priest. Jimmy Smith questions on commentary who could be the next person to join Retribution the Judgment Day. We're reminded that they've been attempting to recruit Dom for weeks and we head to break. We have the above in-ring promo, and a second break meaning Bálor & Priest have been in the ring over ten minutes by the time we return from it.