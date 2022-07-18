Roman Reigns Set to Appear on Next Week's Episode of Monday Night RAW

It has been announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.
BREAKING: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns returns to #WWERaw at @TheGarden next Monday!— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
🎟 https://t.co/Rbc5KycFBh@HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/CXSIUWZWnn
