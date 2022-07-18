Ric Flair's Final Match Finally Revealed!

Ric Flair's final match has officially been announced.

The Nature Boy will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

It's worth noting that Jeff Jarret is scheduled to appear at WWE SummerSlam on July 30th, 2022 as a special guest referee during the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships match between The Street Profits and The Usos. This means that Jarrett will wrestle a match with two AEW signed wrestlers the day after his WWE pay-per-view appearance.

Ric Flair's final match goes down on July 31st, 2022.