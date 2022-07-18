WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ric Flair's Final Match Finally Revealed!

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 18, 2022

Ric Flair's Final Match Finally Revealed!

Ric Flair's final match has officially been announced.

The Nature Boy will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

It's worth noting that Jeff Jarret is scheduled to appear at WWE SummerSlam on July 30th, 2022 as a special guest referee during the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships match between The Street Profits and The Usos. This means that Jarrett will wrestle a match with two AEW signed wrestlers the day after his WWE pay-per-view appearance.

Ric Flair's final match goes down on July 31st, 2022.

Jim Ross Reveals Why He Won’t Be Calling Ric Flair's Final Match

During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed why his current health issues are preventing him from traveling, which is why h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 17, 2022 08:38AM

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #ric flair #andrade el idolo #jeff jarrett #jay lethal

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77496/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π