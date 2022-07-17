Jim Ross Reveals Why He Won’t Be Calling Ric Flair's Final Match

During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed why his current health issues are preventing him from traveling, which is why he will miss this year’s Starrcast and will not be able to call Ric Flair's final match, "Travel has been a problem for me,” Ross said. “Anybody that flies understands this — you swell. Your feet and lower appendages swell on an airplane. So you’re in that pressurized cabin longer."

"It’s not healed enough to take the pain away or make it comfortable to do anything,” he said of the wound on his leg. “Hell, walking hurts me. Sitting too long with my feet down below my waist hurts me."

On Ric Flair wanting him to call his final match:

"I know Ric [Flair] wanted me to call his last match. He’ll have David [Crockett] and Tony [Schiavone] and they’ll do a great job. I wish I was gonna be sitting there with ’em, but it’s not in the cards this time. We’ll see, I wish it was."

