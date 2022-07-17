WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Like Father Like Son: Jason Jordan Is Suffering From The Same Debilitating Injury As Kurt Angle

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 17, 2022

During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle spoke about the injury that his kayfabe-son Jason Jordan sustained.

“What happens is your vertebrae, you have discs in between each vertebrae. When you injure your neck, the disc slides. What happens is it slides to the side. So it’s sticking out of the vertebrae. You have nerves that come out of the vertebrae, and those get blocked by the disc. Then you can’t feel your arm and you don’t have motor skills with one arm or both arms depending if they slide both ways. So usually, it’s just one way. You can’t feel one arm and you can’t use one arm. That’s what Jason was having trouble with. His disc sled and blocked the nerves to his arm.”

On how he's gone through similar issues:

“I can’t feel my two pinkies at all. I’ve had a lot of problems with my motor skills and my arms went numb for periods of time. I’ve lost about three inches in both arms. So my arms have atrophied. It’s tough. When you do these quick fix surgeries. That’s what Jason did. That’s what I did. Instead of doing fusion. You’re gonna have some problems down the road. Eventually I’m going to have to have fusion. I should have had it already, and I didn’t.”

On Jordan's struggle:

“You know what’s crazy he has problems to this day. His motor skills, his hands are on and off all the time. He just can never get right. I’m not sure why that’s occurring with him because with me at least I got relief at times. With him, he’s never gotten relief. He has been really struggling with it for years.”

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #jason jordan

