SPOILER: Big Name Rumored To Be Returning During WWE SummerSlam 2022 Weekend

A report from PWInsider reveals that Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam 2022 weekend. She has been out of the ring for over a year due to an ACL injury that happened during a training session at the Performance Center.

Bayley has been cleared by WWE medical for some time to return and now it appears her return could take place during the biggest WWE event of the summer or the television events that follow.

