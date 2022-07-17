WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILER: Big Name Rumored To Be Returning During WWE SummerSlam 2022 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2022

SPOILER: Big Name Rumored To Be Returning During WWE SummerSlam 2022 Weekend

A report from PWInsider reveals that Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam 2022 weekend. She has been out of the ring for over a year due to an ACL injury that happened during a training session at the Performance Center.

Bayley has been cleared by WWE medical for some time to return and now it appears her return could take place during the biggest WWE event of the summer or the television events that follow.

Read more WWE news:

PHOTO: WWE Logo Appears On New Headquarters Building

Kevin Sullivan, a former WWE employee revealed on Twitter today that the WWE logo has been placed on the roof of their new headquarters in d [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 16, 2022 09:02PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #summerslam #bayley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77464/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π