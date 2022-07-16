PHOTO: WWE Logo Appears On New Headquarters Building

Kevin Sullivan, a former WWE employee revealed on Twitter today that the WWE logo has been placed on the roof of their new headquarters in downtown Stamford, CT.
WWE intends to depart its current HQ , Titan Tower which has been the company's home since the 1980s. The hope is the new building will be ready by the last quarter of 2022. The new building is located on 677 Washington Boulevard, approximately two miles away from Titan Towers.
#WWE logo added to the new headquarters in Stamford, CT. pic.twitter.com/Vby1Furlh5— Kevin Sullivan (@SullivanBooks) July 16, 2022
