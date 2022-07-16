WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
PHOTO: WWE Logo Appears On New Headquarters Building

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

Kevin Sullivan, a former WWE employee revealed on Twitter today that the WWE logo has been placed on the roof of their new headquarters in downtown Stamford, CT. 

WWE intends to depart its current HQ , Titan Tower which has been the company's home since the 1980s. The hope is the new building will be ready by the last quarter of 2022. The new building is located on 677 Washington Boulevard, approximately two miles away from Titan Towers.

Tags: #wwe #wwe hq

