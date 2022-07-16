Several Female WWE Superstars Unhappy With SmackDown Women's Division

Fightful Select is reporting that a number of female stars in WWE have been frustrated with their use on SmackDown.

The report notes the women were waiting to see "where the chips fell" before making their concerns known to management. Those chips included Asuka and Lacey Evans, who are now being featured regularly on WWE TV. Another chip was Charlotte Flair who has taken time off to get married, allowing other female talents more air time. Additionally, although not planned Sasha Banks and Naomi's departure opened up a couple of opportunities.

The report notes Ronda Rousey, who returned a few months ago is said to be willing to work with a wider variety of women on the roster, although women's division on SmackDown is generally being met with "varying degrees of satisfaction".

The report mentions there has been some upset over Vince McMahoncaring more about "squeezing himself onto television" following the Wall Street Journal story than making sure that female talent was "booked and protected on the show."

