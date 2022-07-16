WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Godfather Comments On Claims That JBL Is A Bully

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather discussed claims that fellow Hall of Famer JBL was a bully during his time in WWE. Godfather noted that the former WWE Champion played by old-school rules that don’t exist anymore.

"What he is, is an old-school wrestler that was taught by old-school wrestlers, and he had that mentality. The modern-day kids and people growing up were changing, and they didn’t understand that, but he, by no means, was no bully. He just lived by locker room rules that were old-school rules. Those rules are gone now."

