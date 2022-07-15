How Much Sasha Banks Is Reportedly Asking For Public Appearances

Sasha Banks will be making her first public appearance since walking out on WWE for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo 2022 event in August.

Fightful Select reports Sasha will only be appearing at non-wrestling events until January 1, 2023. A promoter who tried to book Sasha was told her asking price is around $30,000, an expected amount.

“It was mentioned that she’s one of the most ‘just off TV’ talent they’ve been quoted a price for and it was comparable to Sting. The only talent they told us were more expensive were Ric Flair, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan. That same promoter said they were more than happy to book her at that rate, and they know they’d make their money back on it.”

