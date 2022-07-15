WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UPDATE: WWE RAW Will Not Be Rated TV-14 This Monday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2022

Plans have changed and WWE RAW will not be a TV-14 show this coming Monday but that doesn't mean it will not happen in the future.

Andrew Zarian reports that a memo was sent internally within USA Network this morning about the TV rating changing to TV-14 but apparently it was sent out prematurely before finalization.

We'll keep you updated.

