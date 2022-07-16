Jeff Jarrett Announced As Special Guest Referee For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match At SummerSlam

The special referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam was revealed during Friday's SmackDown. The match will feature The Usos defending against The Street Profits in a rematch from Money In The Bank.
Adam Pearce announced that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special referee.
Below is the updated card for WWE SummerSlam 20222:
Undisputed WWE Championship - Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE United States Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Special referee: Jeff Jarrett
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com