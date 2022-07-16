Jeff Jarrett Announced As Special Guest Referee For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match At SummerSlam

The special referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam was revealed during Friday's SmackDown. The match will feature The Usos defending against The Street Profits in a rematch from Money In The Bank.

Adam Pearce announced that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special referee.

Below is the updated card for WWE SummerSlam 20222:

Undisputed WWE Championship - Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Special referee: Jeff Jarrett

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin