WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Jarrett Announced As Special Guest Referee For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match At SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2022

Jeff Jarrett Announced As Special Guest Referee For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match At SummerSlam

The special referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam was revealed during Friday's SmackDown. The match will feature The Usos defending against The Street Profits in a rematch from Money In The Bank.

Adam Pearce announced that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special referee.

Below is the updated card for WWE SummerSlam 20222:

Undisputed WWE Championship - Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE United States Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Special referee: Jeff Jarrett
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin


Tags: #wwe #summerslam #jeff jarrett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77445/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π