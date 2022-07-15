Killer Kross Pitched Bringing Back The Corporate Ministry To WWE

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Killer Kross revealed that he pitched a relaunch of The Corporate Ministry during his time as Karrion Kross in WWE.

“I had ideas about bringing back The Corporate Ministry. That was one of my final ideas that I had. I had a series of writers on board for that who thought it was a very good idea. I thought pitching those ideas would be cool because there’s some nostalgia to it. You know, with all these crazy conspiracy theories that are always going around about esoteric businesses and stuff like that, and cults, and evil companies and stuff like that, I thought there would be a tasteful way to fictionalize that type of stuff and put it back on TV with a nostalgic twist.”

“All of the writers that I dealt with, I loved them. I know that writers get completely skinned, decapitated, and delimbed from wrestlers saying that the writers suck, they’re terrible, blah, blah, blah. I didn’t have any issues with any of the writers that I’ve ever worked with. I loved all of them. I got to know them personally and professionally. The problem was that all the ideas would come up together, and whether they had awesome ideas for me, or they would ask me about my own ideas, they all have to go through one person. If that one person feels like it doesn’t resonate to them, they don’t make sense, or they’re just not in the realm of how they particularly see things going and in entertaining people, then they’re just gonna go out the window.”