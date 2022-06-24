Killer Kross Recalls Why Infamous Adam Cole NXT Promo Happened The Way It Did

Speaking about an infamous promo with Adam Cole back in his NXT days, Killer Kross had this to say to the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast:

“A few people have asked me about this over the last few months [promo segment with Adam Cole on NXT] and I always laugh because it’s partially our fault, the wrestlers, how much people get worked into stuff because it’s our job. It’s our job to make it feel as real as possible. I think it was Dewey Foley who wrote that promo, pretty sure it was Dewey. He wrote it — I mean, I got the promo the day before, 24 hours before. Sometimes you get ‘em two or three days before, sometimes before the day of. I remember that promo, I got it the night before and I remember reading it and I thought, at first, I was like, I guess the promo’s unfinished because sometimes you get unfinished stuff and they just let me say whatever I wanna say because they trust me, you know? So, when I got to work that day, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s not finished’ and I was like, ‘Okay, cool. I have some stuff I’d like to say,’ and it was basically my rebuttal was pretty much the opposite of what he had said to me, which was something of the nature like, ‘Well, you need guys like me to make these people believe in you because there’s 17-year-old kids in the audience the same size as you that can beat the living s*** out of you in a legitimate fight so, when you’re saying this company makes me feel special, I make these people believe in you because without me, there would be no Adam Cole. You’d be in line at Dunkin’ Donuts with everybody else.’ you know what I mean?”

On the backstage reaction to his rebuttal: