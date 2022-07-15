Triple H Not Involved With NXT Since Returning To WWE

Triple H (Paul Levesque) returned to the WWE Performance Center last month and told the talent there he was back working full-time following his recent health issues, although it wasn't clear what his being back meant.
In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted "it appeared just to mean he’s back working in the office." Levesque has not been doing anything to do with NXT, which is still being run by Shawn Michaels with a small creative staff. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard oversee the creative output.
⚡ UPDATE: WWE RAW Will Not Be Rated TV-14 This Monday
Plans have changed and WWE RAW will not be a TV-14 show this coming Monday but that doesn't mean it will not happen in the future. Andrew Z [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 15, 2022 08:28AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com