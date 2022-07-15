WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Not Involved With NXT Since Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2022

Triple H (Paul Levesque) returned to the WWE Performance Center last month and told the talent there he was back working full-time following his recent health issues, although it wasn't clear what his being back meant.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted "it appeared just to mean he’s back working in the office." Levesque has not been doing anything to do with NXT, which is still being run by Shawn Michaels with a small creative staff. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard oversee the creative output.

