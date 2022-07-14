WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E Admits He'd Be Content If He Never Wrestled Again

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 14, 2022

TMZ recently chatted with Big E, where he spoke about how his recovery from his neck injury is going.

“It’s really one of those ‘wait and see’ things. I really can’t say. I don’t know whether I’ll be back in March at 100% or if they’ll look at say, ‘Maybe you should be doing something else with your life.’ For me, March of next year is very far off, so I don’t want to spend a lot of time worrying and stressing about that. I’ve been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughkeepsie and Kalamazoo and most random towns. But, now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends and I’m enjoying just being human.”

On if he never wrestles again:

“Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I’m so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That’s just how I am programmed. If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I’m at in life, and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn’t serve me.”

Big E Says Doctors Expect Him To Make Full Recovery Following Neck Break

Big E shas shared some very positive news with ESPN regarding his neck injury that he suffered this past March following a suplex delivered [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 13, 2022 03:43PM

Source: rajah.com
