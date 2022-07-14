Big E Admits He'd Be Content If He Never Wrestled Again

TMZ recently chatted with Big E, where he spoke about how his recovery from his neck injury is going.

“It’s really one of those ‘wait and see’ things. I really can’t say. I don’t know whether I’ll be back in March at 100% or if they’ll look at say, ‘Maybe you should be doing something else with your life.’ For me, March of next year is very far off, so I don’t want to spend a lot of time worrying and stressing about that. I’ve been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughkeepsie and Kalamazoo and most random towns. But, now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends and I’m enjoying just being human.”

On if he never wrestles again: