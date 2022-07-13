Big E Says Doctors Expect Him To Make Full Recovery Following Neck Break

Big E shas shared some very positive news with ESPN regarding his neck injury that he suffered this past March following a suplex delivered by Ridge Holland on an episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae however he said he is "grateful" that doctors have told him he will make a complete recovery although he has a long way to go before he can get back in the ring with his one-year review with doctors set for March 2023.

Big E noted that his neck break could have "led to stroke, paralysis or death."

"It's very sobering to hear that," Big E said. "... I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling] or at least to be competent, you can't spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don't spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be."

During the same interview, Big E revealed that he will join the WWE talent and recruitment team for the tryouts.

