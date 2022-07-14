AEW Announces All Out 2022 Date and Location

During Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that AEW All Out 2022 event will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on September 4, 2022.

The NOW Arena will also host Dynamite on Wednesday 31 August and a live Rampage on Friday 2 September. Rampage. Tickets for all three events will go on sale this Friday at 10 am central at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Last year's All Out was the most successful pay-per-view in AEW history with 205,000 purchasing the show.

