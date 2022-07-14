SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage following Wesnday's live Dynamite, and spoilers can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver. Darby Allin attacked King after the match and Sting faced off with Black.

- ROH Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty. Gresham was interviewed after and was confronted by Claudio Castagnoli.

- Athena and Kris Statlander defeated Charlotte & Robyn Renegade. Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Kiera Hogan attacked the winners atfer the match.

- The Gunn Club brawled with The Acclaimed and got run off, after which Max Caster unleashed a rap about the Gunn Club.

- The Lucha Brothers defeated Private Party.