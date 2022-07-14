WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage following Wesnday's live Dynamite, and spoilers can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver. Darby Allin attacked King after the match and Sting faced off with Black.

-  ROH Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty. Gresham was interviewed after and was confronted by Claudio Castagnoli.

- Athena and Kris Statlander defeated Charlotte & Robyn Renegade. Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Kiera Hogan attacked the winners atfer the match.

- The Gunn Club brawled with The Acclaimed and got run off, after which Max Caster unleashed a rap about the Gunn Club.

- The Lucha Brothers defeated Private Party.


