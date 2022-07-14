WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Barbed Wire Everywhere Match And More Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

Barbed Wire Everywhere Match And More Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin vs. Brody King. The updated card for the show will night two of AEW Fyter Fest:

- Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho
- Darby Allin vs. Brody King
- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes

