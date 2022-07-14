Barbed Wire Everywhere Match And More Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin vs. Brody King. The updated card for the show will night two of AEW Fyter Fest:

- Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho

- Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes

Read more AEW news: