Barbed Wire Everywhere Match And More Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin vs. Brody King. The updated card for the show will night two of AEW Fyter Fest:
- Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho
- Darby Allin vs. Brody King
- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes
⚡ Dustin Rhodes Would Love To Support ROH With Coaching
– The Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast recently interviewed AEW star Dustin Rhodes, during which he discussed Tony Khan’s [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 13, 2022 03:57PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com