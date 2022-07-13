Dustin Rhodes Would Love To Support ROH With Coaching

– The Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast recently interviewed AEW star Dustin Rhodes, during which he discussed Tony Khan’s plans for Ring of Honor. He revealed he would love to be able to coach some of the matches in ROH if Tony Khan needs him to. Check out what Rhodes has to say below:

“I’m not sure because I wasn’t at the last one. But, you know, if Tony needs me to go and coach some of the matches, I would love to. Samoa Joe’s back, you’re gonna see Samoa Joe, which is a big fan favorite. I love him to death, man. I’ve watched him for a long, long time. Anything that he does is always special. So that’s going to be a special moment for him. Ring of Honor is just kind of getting back started out right. We’ve had the one pay-per-view, it did well. Getting ready to have the second one here. I’m anxious to see where it goes, where it leads, as far as if it’s ever gonna go [back to a] weekly basis or TV or what. It’s still kind of — I have no idea what Tony’s planning.”