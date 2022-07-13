WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

WWE taped a number of matches for this week’s NXT Level Up prior to Tuesday's episode of NXT. Check out the spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott.

- Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca.

- Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward (with Thea Hail) defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne.

