WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

WWE taped a number of matches for this week’s NXT Level Up prior to Tuesday's episode of NXT. Check out the spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott.
- Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca.
- Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward (with Thea Hail) defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne.
⚡ WWE Airs New QR Code Segment Feauring Wordle Game On NXT
WWE is continuing to air their mysterious QR Code vignettes, with the latest one a cryptic Wordle-like video on Tuesday's NXT. The first vi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 13, 2022 04:42AM
