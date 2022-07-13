WWE Airs New QR Code Segment Feauring Wordle Game On NXT

WWE is continuing to air their mysterious QR Code vignettes, with the latest one a cryptic Wordle-like video on Tuesday's NXT.
The first vignette air during NXT Great American Bash and directed fans who scanned the QR code to a website that read 8:10:11. The latest featured a Wordle game featuring several WWE stars and groups in (Xyon) Quinn, Becky (Lynch), (Apollo) Crews, Trick (Williams), Brock (Lesnar), and Toxic (Attraction).
OKKK so it ends in a C and the O is either the first or fourth letter… 🤔 #wwe #nxt #wordle pic.twitter.com/sIJ7gYDqjC— jazzyosrs (@Scrawnyfish) July 13, 2022
