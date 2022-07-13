WWE Airs New QR Code Segment Feauring Wordle Game On NXT

WWE is continuing to air their mysterious QR Code vignettes, with the latest one a cryptic Wordle-like video on Tuesday's NXT.

The first vignette air during NXT Great American Bash and directed fans who scanned the QR code to a website that read 8:10:11. The latest featured a Wordle game featuring several WWE stars and groups in (Xyon) Quinn, Becky (Lynch), (Apollo) Crews, Trick (Williams), Brock (Lesnar), and Toxic (Attraction).

If we go by the game rules, then we know the word we're looking for has a "C" at the end and an "O" in the first or fourth position.