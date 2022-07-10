WWE Announces Title Match For Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will hold a United States Championship Open Challenge on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network.

Lashley is set to defend his title against Theory at SummerSlam so this now means he Theory could have a new contender if Lashey were to lose the title.

WWE has also announced recently that Brock Lesnar will be returning on Monday to challenge undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. In singles action, Matt Riddle will go up against Theory.

