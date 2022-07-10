The Rock’s Daughter Delivers Her First Promo At WWE NXT 2.0 Live Event

Simone "Ava Raine" Johnson, the daughter of the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared at a WWE NXT 2.0 Live event on Saturday night in Orlando, FL, and delivered her first-ever promo in front of a live audience.
During the promo, Johnson referred to herself as "The Final Girl" and laid into the women's roster.
Dwayne @TheRock Johnson's daughter Simone, aka @AvaRaineWWE, just cut a promo at #NXTOrlando, calling herself "the final girl." @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tKF8TiX5fd— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) July 10, 2022
Remember the name @AvaRaineWWE…laying the verbal #SmackDown…so happy to be here tonight for this. #WWE #WWENXT @TheRock pic.twitter.com/jsnEyVR8SP— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 10, 2022
“The final girl” ava raine pic.twitter.com/1sCI6uq6e0— Kendall15399 (@kendall15399) July 10, 2022
