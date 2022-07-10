WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Rock’s Daughter Delivers Her First Promo At WWE NXT 2.0 Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022

The Rock’s Daughter Delivers Her First Promo At WWE NXT 2.0 Live Event

Simone "Ava Raine" Johnson, the daughter of the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared at a WWE NXT 2.0 Live event on Saturday night in Orlando, FL, and delivered her first-ever promo in front of a live audience.

During the promo, Johnson referred to herself as "The Final Girl" and laid into the women's roster.

Read more WWE news:

📺 WATCH: Nia Jax Reveals New Pink Hair In Video Lip-Syncing To Nicki Minja

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) has revealed a new look on Instagram, sporting pink hair and glossy lipstick. In a video, she lip [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 10, 2022 02:38PM


Tags: #wwe #simone johnson #ava raine

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77361/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π