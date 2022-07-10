WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Nia Jax Reveals New Pink Hair In Video Lip-Syncing To Nicki Minja

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) has revealed a new look on Instagram, sporting pink hair and glossy lipstick. In a video, she lip-synced Nicki Minaj’s Chun-Li and captioned the post “Forever a bad guy", check out her new image below.

Fanene was recently advertised as competing at Wrestling Entertainment Series to face CJ Perry (formerly Lana) however both pulled out of the show when it was rescheduled, and the promotion continued to advertise her despite Fanene telling fans she will not be attending. The show has since been canceled entirely.


