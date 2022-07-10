WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Sacramento, California - July 9, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.Check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

- WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet

- Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

- Corbin defeated Drew Gulak

- The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

- WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya and Ronda Rousey

- Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and The Brutes

- Undisputed WWE Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

