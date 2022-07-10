WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Sacramento, California - July 9, 2022

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.Check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
- WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet
- Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans
- Corbin defeated Drew Gulak
- The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky
- WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya and Ronda Rousey
- Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and The Brutes
- Undisputed WWE Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
⚡ WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, Florida - July 9, 2022
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results below, courte [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 10, 2022 02:58PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com