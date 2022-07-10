WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, Florida - July 9, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

- Battle Royal was won by Tony D’Angelo to earn the right to face Bron Breakker in the main event for a title opportunity

- Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez

- Trick Williams (w/ NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne

- Chase University (Andrew Chase, Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson & Tiffany Stratton

- NXT Women’s Title Match: Mandy Rose (c) (w/ Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) retains over Ivy Nile, Jayne and Dolin distracted the ref and Tatum Paxley tried to make the save for Nile

- Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker

- Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) in-ring promo

- Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction

- NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Creed Brothers (c) retain over Joe Gacy & his Dyad

- NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) retains over Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Read more on this event:

The Rock’s Daughter Delivers Her First Promo At WWE NXT 2.0 Live Event

Simone "Ava Raine" Johnson, the daughter of the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared at a WWE NXT 2.0 Live event on Saturday night i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 10, 2022 02:53PM

 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #results

