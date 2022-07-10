WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, Florida - July 9, 2022

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
- Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez
- Trick Williams (w/ NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne
- Chase University (Andrew Chase, Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson & Tiffany Stratton
- NXT Women’s Title Match: Mandy Rose (c) (w/ Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) retains over Ivy Nile, Jayne and Dolin distracted the ref and Tatum Paxley tried to make the save for Nile
- Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker
- Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) in-ring promo
- Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction
- NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Creed Brothers (c) retain over Joe Gacy & his Dyad
- NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) retains over Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)
⚡ The Rock’s Daughter Delivers Her First Promo At WWE NXT 2.0 Live Event
Simone "Ava Raine" Johnson, the daughter of the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared at a WWE NXT 2.0 Live event on Saturday night i [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 10, 2022 02:53PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com