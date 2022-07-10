WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks Removed From Peacock Profile Icon Options

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 10, 2022

WWE has removed Sasha Banks from the list of profile icon options on Peacock.

Fans used to be able to select Banks' likeness for their profile icon on the service that allows them to watch the WWE Network, but following the controversy surrounding her departure from WWE, that is no longer the case.

This is the latest thing Banks has been removed from, including the WWE Shop and the company’s opening signature.

Currently the only options for profile icons on Peacock that are WWE-related are Roman Reigns and Asuka.

Banks and Naomi are indefinitely suspended from WWE, although there have been rumors that both women were released... however, we're still waiting for concrete proof.

Sasha Banks and Naomi No Longer Listed On WWE's Internal Roster

It is being reported by PWInsider Elite that Sasha Banks and Naomi are no longer listed internally on WWE's roster. The report states that [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 07, 2022 02:18PM


Tags: #wwe #sasha banks

