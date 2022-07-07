Sasha Banks and Naomi No Longer Listed On WWE's Internal Roster

It is being reported by PWInsider Elite that Sasha Banks and Naomi are no longer listed internally on WWE's roster.

The report states that this happened over the past 24 hours, with no indication on if they've been released or are just being removed from any current plans.

There are reportedly rumblings backstage that Banks is planning on doing some signings later this year, which would be a good indicator that she is gone from the company.

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.