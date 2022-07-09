Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE has updated the card for SummerSlam 2022 following this week’s episode of SmackDown. The biggest WWE event of the summer takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

Check out the updated match card below:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

- WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

