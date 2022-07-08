WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Reportedly To Meet With John Cena Following This Week’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2022

Vince McMahon Reportedly To Meet With John Cena Following This Week's SmackDown

A report from Fightful Select reveals Vince McMahon is set to travel to Vancouver following tonight's WWE SmackDown to meet with John Cena. The WWE legend is currently in Vancouver to begin filming a second season of Peacemaker over the next several months.

"Fightful has learned that Vince McMahon is scheduled to travel from Fort Worth to Vancouver late Friday night after WWE Smackdown. We weren’t given a specific reason, but told it likely has something to do with John Cena, and the word backstage was that was the reason for McMahon’s scheduled travel."

