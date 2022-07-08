Vince McMahon Reportedly To Meet With John Cena Following This Week’s SmackDown

A report from Fightful Select reveals Vince McMahon is set to travel to Vancouver following tonight's WWE SmackDown to meet with John Cena. The WWE legend is currently in Vancouver to begin filming a second season of Peacemaker over the next several months.
"Fightful has learned that Vince McMahon is scheduled to travel from Fort Worth to Vancouver late Friday night after WWE Smackdown. We weren’t given a specific reason, but told it likely has something to do with John Cena, and the word backstage was that was the reason for McMahon’s scheduled travel."
