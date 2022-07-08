A Match With Big Implications Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown with Drew McIntyre set to go up against Sheamus.

The winner of that match will earn the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022.

Reigns is scheduled to defend the title against Lesnar in a last-man-standing match at SummerSlam in Nashville.

