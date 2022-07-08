WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A Match With Big Implications Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2022

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown with Drew McIntyre set to go up against Sheamus.

The winner of that match will earn the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022.

Reigns is scheduled to defend the title against Lesnar in a last-man-standing match at SummerSlam in Nashville.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Shouted "F**k Em!" Backstage Over Recent Allegations

A report from Wall Street Journal has alleged Vince McMahon has paid over $12 million in “hush money” over the past 16 year [...]

