A Match With Big Implications Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown with Drew McIntyre set to go up against Sheamus.
The winner of that match will earn the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022.
Reigns is scheduled to defend the title against Lesnar in a last-man-standing match at SummerSlam in Nashville.
⚡ Vince McMahon Reportedly Shouted "F**k Em!" Backstage Over Recent Allegations
A report from Wall Street Journal has alleged Vince McMahon has paid over $12 million in “hush money” over the past 16 year [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 08, 2022 02:06PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com