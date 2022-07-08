Vince McMahon Reportedly Shouted "F**k Em!" Backstage Over Recent Allegations

A report from Wall Street Journal has alleged Vince McMahon has paid over $12 million in “hush money” over the past 16 years to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity”, including to a former WWE wrestler.

Fightful Select is reporting a number of WWE sources and some who had remained quiet about McMahon's handling of the situation reached out to them regarding his "no selling the whole thing" to "being defiant."

One source noted that following McMahon's appearance on the June 17 episode of SmackDown, when he returned to the Gorilla position backstage he shouted, "f**k em!" in an apparent snipe at his current situation.

