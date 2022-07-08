WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Reportedly Shouted "F**k Em!" Backstage Over Recent Allegations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2022

A report from Wall Street Journal has alleged Vince McMahon has paid over $12 million in “hush money” over the past 16 years to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity”, including to a former WWE wrestler.

Fightful Select is reporting a number of WWE sources and some who had remained quiet about McMahon's handling of the situation reached out to them regarding his "no selling the whole thing" to "being defiant."

One source noted that following McMahon's appearance on the June 17 episode of SmackDown, when he returned to the Gorilla position backstage he shouted, "f**k em!" in an apparent snipe at his current situation.

Read more on this story:

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 08, 2022 01:52PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

