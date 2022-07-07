Booker T Believes Theory Will Successfully Cash In Money In The Bank--- What Do You Think?

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he thinks Theory's Money in the Bank cash in will go.

“He could beat Roman [Reigns], he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. I mean, if a person is unconscious when I cash-in, who loses? Exactly, so you just go to know — if you book it properly, Theory, he’s not going to be one of the guys who got the briefcase and didn’t cash it in and win it. I just don’t see that happening. This kid got way too much upside for something like that to happen.“