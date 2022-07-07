Booker T Believes Theory Will Successfully Cash In Money In The Bank--- What Do You Think?

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he thinks Theory's Money in the Bank cash in will go.
“He could beat Roman [Reigns], he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. I mean, if a person is unconscious when I cash-in, who loses? Exactly, so you just go to know — if you book it properly, Theory, he’s not going to be one of the guys who got the briefcase and didn’t cash it in and win it. I just don’t see that happening. This kid got way too much upside for something like that to happen.“
⚡ Bobby Lashley Believes Theory Could Break Both Cena and Flair's Championship Records
Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by BT Sport, where he spoke about the rising star in WWE that is Theory. “Man, By the time h [...]— Guy Incognito Jul 06, 2022 07:09AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com