Bobby Lashley Believes Theory Could Break Both Cena and Flair's Championship Records

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by BT Sport, where he spoke about the rising star in WWE that is Theory.

“Man, By the time he's my age, he's going to be on a stack of money as high as this building. He's gonna be a super-duper star. 23 years old, that kid has everything in his future. I can see him being a multiple-time world champion. He's gonna be going after Cena's record, he's gonna be after Ric Flair's record. He's going to be setting some records that you would never, never imagine. The kid is extremely talented.”