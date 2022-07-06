WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Lashley Believes Theory Could Break Both Cena and Flair's Championship Records

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 06, 2022

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by BT Sport, where he spoke about the rising star in WWE that is Theory.

“Man, By the time he's my age, he's going to be on a stack of money as high as this building. He's gonna be a super-duper star. 23 years old, that kid has everything in his future. I can see him being a multiple-time world champion. He's gonna be going after Cena's record, he's gonna be after Ric Flair's record. He's going to be setting some records that you would never, never imagine. The kid is extremely talented.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #theory #bobby lashley

