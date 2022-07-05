WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up prior to tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0. Check out the full results and spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Dante Chen defeated Myles Borne
- Yulisa Leon (with Valentina Feroz) defeated Arianna Grace
- Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin

Alexa Bliss Says Working With Bray Wyatt Was "The Most Fun" In Her Career

Alexa Bliss has high praise for her former mentor Bray Wyatt, calling her time with the former WWE superstar “the most fun I’ve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 05, 2022 04:01PM

 

