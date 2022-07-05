WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up prior to tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0. Check out the full results and spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Dante Chen defeated Myles Borne
- Yulisa Leon (with Valentina Feroz) defeated Arianna Grace
- Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin
