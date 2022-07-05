WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Says Working With Bray Wyatt Was "The Most Fun" In Her Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

Alexa Bliss has high praise for her former mentor Bray Wyatt, calling her time with the former WWE superstar “the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career.” She made her comments on the Out Of Character podcast

“He is so brilliant with his creativity, and he puts so much effort into his characters, so much research, it made me want to step my game up 100 percent,” Bliss said. “When you step into someone else’s kind of gimmick, you don’t want to bring it down, you only want to elevate it. So I put in so much effort into that and protecting the character, and protecting when we did the Firefly Funhouse, and it was so fun.”

